Legislators asking for patience after ‘ridiculous’ exhibition driving display on the interstate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with the latest on the war against exhibition driving in the city of Birmingham. Dozens of drivers were unable to move on I-20/59 Saturday night as others blocked traffic to allow their friends to do donuts and burnouts.

Experts stress you should do your best to get out of the area as quickly as possible if you encounter this kind of driving. You also don’t want to escalate the situation. They also encourage people to contact law enforcement if they see exhibition driving.

“It is just hard to believe that anybody would “A” have the nerve to do that kind of thing on an interstate here in Birmingham, and “B” that they were able to get away with it,” said Triple AAA Alabama Public Relations Manager Clay Ingram.

BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald says they did not receive any calls regarding the scene on Saturday night.

“It is ridiculous that these people are literally holding the citizens of Birmingham, our interstate system now, our public roadways hostage,” said State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

Legislators recently got new legislation in place to further discourage and punish those participating in the dangerous driving, but it doesn’t go in to effect until August.

“When we start taking these vehicles and when these folks start going to jail, they are going to stop all this ignorance.”

In the meantime, state and local leaders want you to get involved.

“We are going to try and hold a town hall meeting because we are going to begin to educate the public that this bill is going to work, and we are going to make sure that it works.”

A date for that town hall has yet to be determined, but Representative Treadaway is expected to begin meeting with law enforcement over the next few weeks to inform them about the pending laws, and ensure departments are ready to enforce them in August.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.