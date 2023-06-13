Grits and Gouda: Shortcut Blackberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh blackberries (one pint)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 52 ounce container lemonade or about 7 cups prepared lemonade (I used refrigerated Simply Lemonade)

Garnishes: fresh blackberries, mint sprigs, lemon slices

Directions:

1. Wash blackberries by putting under running water briefly.

2. Combine blackberries, sugar and water in a medium-size saucepan. Bring up to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 5 minutes, or until berries are soft, while gently mashing the berries with a potato masher or large fork to help release blackberry juice.

3. Place a fine mesh strainer or sieve over a medium-size bowl. Carefully pour the hot blackberry pulp and juice into the strainer. Let the juice (light blackberry syrup) drip into the bowl below.

4. Gently press the pulp against the metal strainer with the back of a spoon or spatula until you have about 3/4 cup juice (light syrup).

5. When ready to serve Shortcut Blackberry Lemonade, pour the blackberry juice into a pitcher of ice and lemonade. Stir well and serve.

