Glitch invalidates Mobile lawmaker’s bill cracking down on fentanyl

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lawmakers celebrated in April when they passed a bill sponsored by state Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) to crack down on fentanyl.

No one voted against the bill, which allows for manslaughter charges against people who knowingly provide fentanyl to people who die from overdoses. Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed it.

Now, though, the law is on hold.

John Treadwell, the clerk of the Alabama House of Representatives told FOX10 News that Ivey accidentally signed the wrong version of the bill. He blamed the state’s new legislative system.

“There was just a technical glitch,” he said.

The original bill allowed for manslaughter charges for all drugs. But both chambers accepted a Senate amendment that narrowed the scope to fentanyl or a synthetic analogue.

Treadwell said lawmakers will have an opportunity to correct the error during a legislative session that is expected to be called to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling last week declaring that Alabama likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

But if the Legislature fails to act, Treadwell said, the law will not take effect Sept. 1 as originally intended.

