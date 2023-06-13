City leaders hope new legislation will stop exhibition driving in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Birmingham city leaders are reacting to exhibition driving on the city’s busy highways. This is not a new issue, but recently some drivers were filmed on I-59 doing donuts and showing off.

City leaders say there is no place for this dangerous driving and illicit behavior.

“What happened on Saturday night on 20/59 was completely unacceptable but it goes to show the mindset of those participating in exhibition driving. They had absolutely no care for the safety of the other traffic involved,” said City Councilor Hunter Williams.

Councilor Williams was joined by Public Safety Commissioner LaTonya Tate and both believe that law enforcement will soon be better equipped to go after those participating.

“We are not going to tolerate it. There is now a law on the books that is about to take effect and our law enforcement is ready to start going after these individuals in an increased and more proactive manner,” said Williams.

The new laws won’t go into effect until August though. Still, BPD stresses that when these crimes are taking place, you need to call 911.

“Please do not assume that the Birmingham Police Department is automatically aware. We have officers being dispatched all throughout the city on various calls. It might just be during a period where officers were not in the area and may not know about it, so please call. Even if you think someone else is calling, still call in to 911,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Officer Fitzgerald stressed that they received no calls about the incident on the interstate this past Saturday.

