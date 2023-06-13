Bessemer City Schools names new superintendent
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools named Dr. Dana Arreola as their new superintendent on Monday, June 12.
The announcement comes after Dr. Autumm Jeter left her position as superintendent in April to take a position with the state.
During Dr. Jeter’s absence, Bessemer City Schools hired Dr. Patrick McKendrick as their interim superintendent.
