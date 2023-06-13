Bessemer City Schools names new superintendent

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools named Dr. Dana Arreola as their new superintendent on Monday, June 12.

The announcement comes after Dr. Autumm Jeter left her position as superintendent in April to take a position with the state.

During Dr. Jeter’s absence, Bessemer City Schools hired Dr. Patrick McKendrick as their interim superintendent.

BCSS has named Dr. Dana Arreola as the new Superintendent. Welcome Dr. Arreola! — Bessemer City Schools (@BCSTigers) June 13, 2023

