Ascension St. Vincent’s bringing an Emergency Department to Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live near Pelham you will soon have a much easier time gaining access to emergency health services.

Ascension St Vincent’s is creating a stand alone Emergency Department off interstate 65 in Pelham. Health leaders say they were breaking down the data, and that many of their patients travel from Shelby County, so providing a life saving facility close by is critical.

“This facility will meet a significant need for people who live in and around Pelham,” said Jason Alexander, CEO at Ascension St. Vincent’s. “Our goal is to make sure residents have access to emergency medical care when they need it.”

This is about a $34 million community investment by St Vincent’s and it likely won’t open until the Summer of 2025 at the earliest. There are no renderings of the facility yet as they are still in the design phase. Construction is expected to ramp up once that concludes.

Still, St Vincent leaders stress that Shelby County is growing and that by cutting down on travel time, they will save lives.

“It is somewhere that when we were looking at the communities we serve, where our patients come from and how we can put just a more convenient access to care, this part of the community, right in the middle of Pelham, really just stood out to us,” said Ascension St. Vincent’s Director of Business Development Christopher Dodson.

It will not just be an emergency department, there will be other specialties on sight, but at this time it has not been determined what those will be.

“We are eager to make this resource available for our residents,” said Pelham Mayor Gary W. Waters, a retired fire chief who was among more than 40 local officials and leaders who supported the project. “I know from experience that a Freestanding Emergency Department like this can make a difference when minutes matter and lives are at stake.”

