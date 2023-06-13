Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

LawCall
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, says the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont. He told People magazine that Williams was making a turn when a car cut him off.

The 71-year-old actor’s long-standing career dates back to 1975 when he made his film debut in the thriller “Deadly Hero.” In 1979, Williams starred as George Berger in the film “Hair,” based on the Broadway musical. It was a role that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Williams’ career extended over decades with more than 120 credits to his name. He appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

