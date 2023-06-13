2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.
Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.
The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.
