Woman shot 11 times, including in head, miraculously expected to survive

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFTS) – A woman in Florida is miraculously expected to survive after she was shot 11 times on Sunday, deputies said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Seminole around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Deputy Paul Halle said a woman who lived at the home was shot 11 times in multiple places, including her head.

She was able to run to a neighbor for help, who then called 911.

“It’s amazing. You think of somebody who’s been shot that many times that is still able to walk out of house, walk across the street to the neighbor and tell him what happened,” Halle said.

Deputies identified the suspected shooter as 65-year-old Wayne Lovell Dew. Halle said Dew and the victim are related but did not elaborate.

When deputies arrived, the victim was able to communicate that Dew was still in the house with several guns and rifles, Halle said. She was then rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A standoff then ensued for nearly 10 hours between Dew and deputies. Once first responders were finally inside the home, they found Dew with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Halle said.

Dew was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It’s sad. It’s a sad situation,” Halle said.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.