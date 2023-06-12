Winston Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating missing man

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help with any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man.

Josh Flanagin was last seen in the Double Springs area on the evening of June 6.

He was wearing a teal blue shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Flanagin may possibly have gotten into a maroon car.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-489-2115.

