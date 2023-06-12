VA reaches out to LGBTQ+ veterans at Birmingham’s Pride Fest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Veterans Affairs participated in Birmingham’s 2023 Pride Fest, making sure that all LGBTQ+ veterans know they have access to various forms of healthcare through its agency.

Their tent passed out items like lanyards and koozies as well as healthcare information specific to each person who stopped by.

That included information on conditions they need to be aware of, watching for, and tested for.

It also includes resources for those suffering from military sexual trauma.

The VA says it wants the community to know they are ready to give help to those who need it.

“It’s so important because we’ve had so many veterans come up that have said, ‘I’ve served but I served during ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ and I didn’t know that I could have my health care at the VA as an openly gay, lesbian, or trans person,’” Says social worker and therapist Gabrielle Metz. “We want to tell everyone that this is a new day and that we are here to serve every veteran who served.”

You can find out more about the resources the VA offers to LGBTQ+ veterans here.

