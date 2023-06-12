LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

VA reaches out to LGBTQ+ veterans at Birmingham’s Pride Fest

Many gathered in Linn Park earlier today for the city’s 45th Pride Fest, making it the perfect place for the organization to promote its resources.
VA reaches out to LGBTQ veterans at pride event
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Veterans Affairs participated in Birmingham’s 2023 Pride Fest, making sure that all LGBTQ+ veterans know they have access to various forms of healthcare through its agency.

Their tent passed out items like lanyards and koozies as well as healthcare information specific to each person who stopped by.

That included information on conditions they need to be aware of, watching for, and tested for.

It also includes resources for those suffering from military sexual trauma.

The VA says it wants the community to know they are ready to give help to those who need it.

“It’s so important because we’ve had so many veterans come up that have said, ‘I’ve served but I served during ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ and I didn’t know that I could have my health care at the VA as an openly gay, lesbian, or trans person,’” Says social worker and therapist Gabrielle Metz. “We want to tell everyone that this is a new day and that we are here to serve every veteran who served.”

You can find out more about the resources the VA offers to LGBTQ+ veterans here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Severe weather threat timing
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m.
Dr. Landers says Hand Foot Mouth Disease is most commonly spread during the spring and summer.
Doctor warns about Hand Foot and Mouth Disease spreading
Shooting in Midfield
One dead after apparent drive by shooting in Midfield
Satellite and radar
FIRST ALERT: A Few Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Latest News

Local couple learns importance of microchipping pets
Finding Fred: Bessemer couple works to bring senior dog home
How does the debt ceiling affect you?
The Impact of the Debt Ceiling on Your Finances
Breaking stigmas about PTSD
PTSD Awareness Month: Birmingham area social worker breaks down stigmas
How does the debt ceiling affect you?
How does the debt ceiling affect you?