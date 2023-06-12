University of Alabama Black Alumni Association celebrate 60 years since desegregation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alumni and the University of Alabama are recognizing the 60 years that have passed since the school desegregated on a day marked by the failed “Stand at the Schoolhouse Door” by former Alabama Governor George Wallace.

The University of Alabama Black Alumni Association hosted a series of events over the weekend to highlight the heroes and advancements that have happened since Vivian Malone and James Hood enrolled at the University on June 11, 1963.

Folks filled a room in the Bryant Conference Center Sunday when the Black Alumni Association recognized the 60-year anniversary of that day.

The gathering was a time for celebration and reflection. It included music and a wreath laying ceremony that honored the first Black students at the University of Alabama.

Weather concerns forced the event indoors, but people still visited Foster Auditorium where the Stand in the Schoolhouse Door took place. Some even posed for pictures next to those original set of doors.

“We all share a love for the University, but also for each other. So, we all understand what our trailblazers went through at that moment at that time,” explained Derek Cunningham, the President of UA’s Black Alumni Association. “So, they came through those doors such that we could.”

On Monday, the film “Crisis Behind a Presidential Commitment” will be shown at 1:30 in Foster Auditorium. There will be a group discussion there after the film ends.

