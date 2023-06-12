LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa church addresses mental health during Vacation Bible School

Church hosts mental health discussion during VBS
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Vacation Bible School is a tradition at many churches this time of the year and one church in Tuscaloosa kicked it off with a subject that may not be openly discussed much in some churches.

Weeping Mary Baptist Church kicked off Vacation Bible School last week and they brought in guest speakers each night to talk about a different subject.

The people putting the event together thought it would be important to discuss mental health for one night,

Organizers felt there’s a lot of restoration work still needed to continue rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

“From restoring our relationship with Christ. As well as working on our mental health. The social component. There’s so many things that we need to do,” said the director of Vacation Bible School at Weeping Mary Baptist Church Kerri Ash.

That meant reconnecting spiritually and with our own true feelings and emotions.

They invited church member Melanie Brunner, who also happens to be a licensed therapist, to share her thoughts.

She explained why it’s okay to cry.

“If you’re hurt, you’re hurt. If you’re sad, you’re sad. If you’re scare, you’re scared, right?” said Brunner. “Crying doesn’t mean you need to stop or quit or give up. But, you have to be honest and honor yourself and your true feelings in the midst of moving forward in whatever you’re trying to do.”

Mental health was just one subject guest speakers touched on as a different speaker talked on a different topic each night.

Vacation Bible School at Weeping Mary Baptist Church ended on Friday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat timing
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m.
Dr. Landers says Hand Foot Mouth Disease is most commonly spread during the spring and summer.
Doctor warns about Hand Foot and Mouth Disease spreading
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Homicide investigation at 4100 block 49th Terrace North
Homicide investigation in Birmingham
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say

Latest News

Homicide investigation at 4100 block 49th Terrace North
Homicide investigation in Birmingham
Shooting in Midfield
Victim identified in apparent drive-by shooting in Midfield
Homicide Investigation
One dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hueytown
Source: WBRC video
University of Alabama Black Alumni Association celebrate 60 years since desegregation