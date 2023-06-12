Tuscaloosa church addresses mental health during Vacation Bible School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Vacation Bible School is a tradition at many churches this time of the year and one church in Tuscaloosa kicked it off with a subject that may not be openly discussed much in some churches.

Weeping Mary Baptist Church kicked off Vacation Bible School last week and they brought in guest speakers each night to talk about a different subject.

The people putting the event together thought it would be important to discuss mental health for one night,

Organizers felt there’s a lot of restoration work still needed to continue rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

“From restoring our relationship with Christ. As well as working on our mental health. The social component. There’s so many things that we need to do,” said the director of Vacation Bible School at Weeping Mary Baptist Church Kerri Ash.

That meant reconnecting spiritually and with our own true feelings and emotions.

They invited church member Melanie Brunner, who also happens to be a licensed therapist, to share her thoughts.

She explained why it’s okay to cry.

“If you’re hurt, you’re hurt. If you’re sad, you’re sad. If you’re scare, you’re scared, right?” said Brunner. “Crying doesn’t mean you need to stop or quit or give up. But, you have to be honest and honor yourself and your true feelings in the midst of moving forward in whatever you’re trying to do.”

Mental health was just one subject guest speakers touched on as a different speaker talked on a different topic each night.

Vacation Bible School at Weeping Mary Baptist Church ended on Friday.

