Sweet meat country style ribs is so easy and ultimately delicious...Let your oven do the work for you. No one will know how easy it is as they rave over these tender, delicious ribs!

Look for country style ribs at the grocery store or butcher. This type of pork shoulder is at lower price point to help stay in the family budget.

Ingredients:

Country style ribs

Garlic powder, to taste

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Dry rub BBQ seasoning of your choosing

BBQ sauce of your choosing

Instructions:

Wash and pat dry the country style ribs. Season meat with garlic powder or salt and pepper. Arrange ribs in a single layer in baking dish. Cover with foil and place in a preheated 300-degree oven for two hours. Remove foil, pour off juice, apply your favorite dry rub BBQ seasoning all over. And coat with your favorite BBQ sauce. Reduce heat to 275 and bake uncovered till sauce is baked on to your liking. Around 10-15 minutes. Let the meat rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!!!

