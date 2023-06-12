LawCall
Shelby County man arrested on child porn charges

Christopher Mark Allen
Christopher Mark Allen(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Christopher Mark Allen was arrested and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination/display of child pornography.

Allen was booked into the Shelby County Jail Friday, June 9 on a $120,000 bond.

More details will be added to this story as new information becomes available.

