LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Severe weather threat timing
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m.
Dr. Landers says Hand Foot Mouth Disease is most commonly spread during the spring and summer.
Doctor warns about Hand Foot and Mouth Disease spreading
Shooting in Midfield
One dead after apparent drive by shooting in Midfield
Satellite and radar
FIRST ALERT: A Few Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Latest News

Local couple learns importance of microchipping pets
Finding Fred: Bessemer couple works to bring senior dog home
How does the debt ceiling affect you?
The Impact of the Debt Ceiling on Your Finances
VA reaches out to LGBTQ veterans at pride event
VA reaches out to LGBTQ+ veterans at Birmingham’s Pride Fest
Breaking stigmas about PTSD
PTSD Awareness Month: Birmingham area social worker breaks down stigmas