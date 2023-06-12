LawCall
One dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hueytown

Homicide Investigation
Homicide Investigation
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Fair Street in Hueytown early Sunday morning.

Dwyer Koharrell Fields, 34, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:09 a.m.

Authorities say that an investigation has revealed an altercation began between the victim and a female at another location in the City of Birmingham. The two drove separately to Fair Street.

At Fair Street, an altercation took place between Fields and a members of the female’s family during which shots were fired.

The case is still under investigation and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

