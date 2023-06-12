‘Most people die with nothing’: How to protect your home, assets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting your finances in order is something almost everyone thinks about, but few actually do.

In this case, it’s what you don’t know that often costs you and eventually your loved ones the most.

“Seventy percent of the people out there, that’s exactly what they’ve done – nothing; most people die with nothing in place whatsoever,” said Jerry Taylor, an estate attorney who’s seen it all. He’s sharing a few cautionary tales to save you and your family heartburn.

“When you die with nothing, somebody in your family has to go to probate court and open a file on your behalf,” stated Taylor.

In Alabama, the probate process takes no less than six months.

“The reason it’s six months is so creditors, the IRS or anybody like that, that may be looking to you for some money, it gives them time to show up and collect,” he added. “When you’ve got nothing in place whatsoever, the state determines how your estate and all your assets will be split up.

And it’s expensive. Taylor says it generally costs around 5% of the overall value of the assets through probate which means a $200,000 estate would cost around $10,000.

For those who have a will, it’s important to know it won’t speed up the process.

“A will puts you directly in the middle of probate court,” Taylor explained. “There’s no way around it in Alabama.”

He also says think twice before putting everything in your children’s names.

“That is the estate plan for a lot of people,” Taylor said. “But what I’ve also seen happen, unfortunately, is that sometimes someone puts a child on a house or a bank account and then that child goes through a bad divorce and there is a divorce settlement for more money than they’ve got in their pocket and they go looking for other places to get those assets and anything that child is in ownership of is at risk to that.”

The same thing could happen if a child runs into financial problems like bankruptcy or issues with creditors.

“Those entities are going to come looking for all the assets that have child’s name on it, including the home that you put them on and your bank account that you put them on,” said Taylor.

If you gift your home to your children without putting it in a will or trust, they could be saddled with taxes if it’s sold.

“Unless they’ve lived in it for two years before they try and sell it, they will have to pay capital gains tax on the home and they’ll pay it based on the tax basis that you incurred when you bought the home,” Taylor stated.

“Let’s say you bought a home for $200,000 and you lived in it 20 years, now when the child is trying to sell it, that home is worth $600,000. So the child is going to have to pay capital gains tax on $400,000 when they try to sell it,” said Taylor.

Taylor says the way around that is to pass that house to your child through a will or a trust.

“They assume your basis on the date of your death, so they don’t pay any capital gains tax as long as they sell it within a reasonable amount of time,” said Taylor.

Putting your home and assets in a trust can help avoid a number of these issues.

“There are two types of trusts. a revocable or irrevocable trust,” Taylor noted.

A revocable trust is the most common, it can be modified throughout the life of the estate.

“You put all your assets like your home, bank accounts, everything in there and if you’ve done that when you die, it will all avoid probate,” Taylor said.

Generally, an estate attorney would create a trust, which often includes important documents like an advanced directive and power of attorney, who will make sure your wishes are carried out.

An irrevocable trust protects your assets.

“[Clients] want to make sure that most of that estate gets to their kids even if they have to go into long term care and apply for Medicaid benefits,” Taylor reported. “Once you create it, once you put assets into it, you can’t change it anymore. It’s pretty much set in stone.”

Long term care at a nursing home is expensive and quickly chips away at savings and investments.

“If you don’t have long term care insurance, the only other way to pay the Medicaid bill is private pay right out of your pocket or with Medicaid benefits,” he said.

According to Taylor, nursing home level care costs anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000 a year.

“So one of the first things they’ll ask you for when you come in to be admitted into the nursing home is, let me see a copy of your deed,” Taylor stated. “The state will put a lien on your property for the amount you can’t pay and will collect when the house sells.”

But that can be avoided if the house is put in an irrevocable trust for 5 years before long term care is needed.

“Once your home has been in a trust like that for five years, and from that point forward, it’s totally exempt from any Medicaid recovery down the road,” Taylor explained. “So if you’re thinking about a trust like this, you need to consider your health and consider whether you think you’ve got five years of good health left before you might need to get Medicaid benefit in a long term care setting.”

An irrevocable trust also allows the estate owner to determine how beneficiaries are paid.

“You come up with a distribution schedule; some people say, ‘I’ll give my child a third of it upfront at the time of death and then five years later, I’ll give them the second and the third then five years after that’”, he explained.

Taylor says you don’t need a large estate to benefit from a trust.

“If you own a home, looking at a trust is a good idea,” answered Taylor. “If you don’t have a home and your assets are less than $100,000, a will may be fine for you.”

In Alabama, if your estate is less than $25,000, you don’t have to go through probate court.

Taylor encourages everyone to find a way to talk to their families about their financial plans. He suggests bringing it up by explaining your plans and ask what they have in place.

It’s something he feels so passionate about, Taylor offers this information for free on social media and has amassed a sizeable following with nearly seven million views on TikTok and more than a million followers across all social media platforms.

“I want to create the curiosity in people to ask themselves the hard questions, not only for themselves but for their kids,” Taylor acknowledged. “It has a huge impact on families for a long time if it’s done wrong,” said Taylor.

While Taylor’s practice is in Alabama, his social media footprint extends far beyond the deep south. “I enjoy hearing from people who said they have their plan in place, when somebody in Alaska contacts you and says they put their plan in place because of you, that’s a good feeling.”

