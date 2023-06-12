LawCall
JCCO asking for help locating family of man who died at senior living community

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of a man who died at a senior living community.

Officials say 71-year-old Thornton Womack Lyon was a tenant at Diversicare of Riverchase and under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

Lyon was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. on June 2 at the facility.

All attempts to locate his family have failed, and his current social worker reports no known family. Lyon is believed to be originally from Georgia and may have family living in south central and/or northeast Florida. He previously listed a home address in Pelham, Alabama, and from 2014-2021 a home address in Daytona, Florida.

If you have any information about Lyon’s family, please contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.


