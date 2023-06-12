The Impact of the Debt Ceiling on Your Finances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - James Cochran, Associate Dean of the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama, emphasized the significance of the debt ceiling and its potential consequences for everyday Americans.

Cochran stated, “When the amount we are obligated to spend approaches the amount that we are authorized to spend, we start to approach what we call the debt ceiling.”

Cochran pointed out that the last time the U.S. came close to achieving a balanced budget was at the end of President Clinton’s second term. He highlighted the reasons behind the accumulating debt, saying, “We ran up a huge debt to fund the war in Iraq and the war in Afghanistan. We ran up a big debt when we had a financial crisis at the end of 2007. We ran up a big debt when we had the Covid crisis.”

The impact of carrying such a significant debt extends directly to individuals. Cochran explained, “A large portion of our budget pays the interest on our debt. If we were debt-free, then all of the money that we can collect in taxes, in theory, could go towards services for people.”

Failure to pay bills on time due to hitting the debt ceiling could have serious repercussions. It could lead to a recession, job losses, delayed payments of federal benefits like Social Security, and higher interest rates.

Cochran underscored the importance of responsible financial practices, stating, “The debt ceiling crisis does not have to happen every few years as we’re seeing. We should set a budget along with a debt ceiling and stick to it.”

Understanding the implications of the debt ceiling on the economy and individuals is crucial for both policymakers and citizens. By adopting responsible spending limits and effectively managing finances, the government can promote stability and ensure a more prosperous future for the country.

