Hueytown Police seeking assistance locating missing 20 year old

Donovan Pilkington
Donovan Pilkington(Hueytown Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing 20-year-old man.

According to police, Donovan Pilkington was last seen Thursday, June 8 around 6 p.m.

Pilkington left his vehicle in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly and walked toward Forest Road, authorities say. He has not been heard from since.

If you have any information on Pilkington whereabouts, call the at Hueytown Police Department at 205-497-6229.

