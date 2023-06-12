Heaven LaShae Ross’ Murder unsolved nearly 20 years later

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a cold case no one in West Alabama has forgotten: a mother still pleading tonight for justice.

Heaven LaShae Ross was the Northport child who went missing nearly 20 years ago, the victim of a murder. Ross would have turned 31 years old on Sunday.

There is nothing new in the investigation, but that hasn’t caused Ross’ mom to give up hope. Beth Thompson is looking for three things; peace, justice and closure.

The story horrified West Alabama. Who would snatch away an 11-year-old girl who had just left her Northport home to walk to the school bus on the morning of August 19th, 2003? Heaven LaShae Ross would never be seen alive again.

“You know, it’s something I’ve lived with for 20 years,” said Heaven’s mom Beth Thompson.

Beth Thompson said that the cliché that time heals all wounds does not apply to her because the pain is so deep, so penetrating and far-reaching.

“You just learn to live with it. There are a lot of questions we ask amongst ourselves. I mean she’s never forgotten about,” she said.

Former Tuscaloosa News reporter Stephanie Taylor remembers covering the story all too well, a story with so many questions that went unanswered and one that remains a baffling mystery even today.

“I think we had given up that she would have been found alive at that point,” said former Tuscaloosa News reporter Stephanie Taylor. “It’s maybe one or two times where I cried at work,” Taylor said.

Tears after learning the 11-year-old’s remains were found three years later less than a week before Christmas underneath a vacant house 3 miles away near Holt.

“I would start my day out there and end my day out there. There was media from all over the state. We had Dateline come in, national media come in. It was crazy,” said Taylor.

“It’s hard, very hard,” said Thompson.

Crazy, hard and wondering will this case ever get solved. Investigators say it remains a top priority. BethThompson has one message for the killer; give it up.

“Been 20 years, come on. There’s no way you’re sleeping good at night. There’s no way anything good is going on in your life,” said Thompson.

Heaven LaShare Ross had just started the 6th grade that year. The last thing Beth Thompson says they said to each other that morning.. I love you.

