First Alert Weather Extra: The harvest is here

The harvest is here (WBRC FOX6 News)

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Eric Bradley was raised on a crawfish farm in Louisiana, so the Gulf of Mexico and its abundance have always been part of his life.

Eventually he wound up in Baldwin county but the love of seafood and The Gulf remained.

In 2016, Bradley became friends and eventually partners with marine science researchers Dr. John Supan and Dr. Charles Wilson who had begun using what they had learned to begin the relatively new process of “Oyster Ranching” becoming part of a growing movement along the coast to produce prizes boutique oysters.

Their oysters are grown and harvested from the historic Navy Cove in Mobile Bay, a place with a legacy all its own.

Eric brings us up to date on the rapidly growing Gulf Coast industry and dispels some common myths about the mollusks and says he’s been told Navy Cove Oysters are the best in the world.

