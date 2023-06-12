Finding Fred: Bessemer couple works to bring senior dog home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s common for shelters to place a seven-day hold on a pet that’s been dropped off to prevent an adoption in case its owners come looking. It wasn’t until day eight that the Davis family located their Basset Hound named Fred.

“The Smokey and the Bandit movie. That looks like the dog riding in the truck with Jerry Reed. I said ok well that’s fine, we’ll name him Fred,” said Blaine Davis, one of Fred’s owners describing how he picked out the name for his dog 15 years ago.

On Memorial Day, Fred wandered off. While he has tags with contact information, he’s not microchipped. No one called the Davis family, who searched their entire neighborhood each day Fred was missing.

“I never dreamed to look at a place that’s 45 minutes away from us,” Blaine says of the Birmingham Humane Society, which is where Fred was finally located by a family friend.

On day eight of Fred’s disappearance, the family learned their dog had been sent to a shelter to the North, a common practice for Southern shelters who are constantly at max capacity with intakes.

“I know to some people this may be frivolous about a pet but Fred’s been with us for 15 years,” Blaine says, “I mean he’s part of my family.”

Jill Davis, Blaine’s wife, said despite providing pictures and veterinarian records, the shelter still seemed skeptical they were Fred’s owners.

WBRC reached out to a spokesperson with the Birmingham Humane Society, who said they were in the process of verifying proof of ownership. Later that day, Jill told WBRC’S Taylor Pollock that the shelter began working with her on getting Fred back. Still, she worries.

“He’s older, he don’t do heat well, we don’t know what kind of treatment he’s getting, " she said.

Amy Whaley is a family friend who does freelance animal rescue, and has been helping the Davis family try to find Fred. She says she recommends microchipping to any pet owner who is able to have it done.

“Any local humane society will, if they find an animal, will scan each animal that comes in to see if it has a registered owner,” she says.

Jill says she intends on getting Fred microchipped once they’re reunited.

The Humane Society recommends microchipping all dogs and cats.

