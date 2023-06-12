Bessemer storage facility catches fire early Monday morning

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A storage facility in Bessemer caught fire Monday morning, leaving crews working throughout the early morning hours to contain the fire.

The first call for a fire at Metro Mini Storage on 18th Street North in Bessemer came in just before 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they found fire in the center of the building.

A manager at the facility said 42 units were affected by the fire with common attic space allowing it to spread. The doors to individual units were locked, forcing fire crews to cut or sledgehammer their way into each one to get water to the fire.

Bessemer Fire Chief Chris Richards said it like battling 42 house fires at the same time.

As of 5 a.m., the fire had not spread to any other building.

Richards said that while most of the fire is out, they are still having flare ups. Firefighters are emptying the contents from each unit to ensure the fire isn’t hiding underneath.

Check back here for any developments on this story if and when information becomes available.

