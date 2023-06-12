Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The medical cannabis industry in Alabama just took a big step toward becoming a reality.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses to select companies across the state. That’s out of 90 applications.

The licenses will allow these companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

Here are the approved businesses:

Integrated facility license Flowerwood Medical Cannabis LLC Southeast Cannabis Company LLC Sustainable Alabama LLC TheraTrue Alabama LLC Verano Alabama LLC

Cultivator license Blackberry Farms LLC Gulf Shore Remedies LLC Pure by Sirmon Farms LLC Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC

Processor license 1819 Labs LLC Enchanted Green LLC Jasper Development Group Inc. Organic Harvest Lab LLC

Dispensary license CCS of Alabama LLC RJK Holdings AL LLC Statewide Property Holdings AL LLC Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC

Secure transport license Alabama Secure Transport LLC International Communication LLC Tyler Van Lines LLC

State testing laboratory license Certus Laboratories

Those applicants who were awarded licenses will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee to the commission. The commission will issue licenses at its meeting next month.

The companies that were denied a license may receive a hearing for reconsideration.

