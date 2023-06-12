LawCall
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The medical cannabis industry in Alabama just took a big step toward becoming a reality.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses to select companies across the state. That’s out of 90 applications.

The licenses will allow these companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

Here are the approved businesses:

Integrated facility license
Flowerwood Medical Cannabis LLC
Southeast Cannabis Company LLC
Sustainable Alabama LLC
TheraTrue Alabama LLC
Verano Alabama LLC
Cultivator license
Blackberry Farms LLC
Gulf Shore Remedies LLC
Pure by Sirmon Farms LLC
Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC
Processor license
1819 Labs LLC
Enchanted Green LLC
Jasper Development Group Inc.
Organic Harvest Lab LLC
Dispensary license
CCS of Alabama LLC
RJK Holdings AL LLC
Statewide Property Holdings AL LLC
Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC
Secure transport license
Alabama Secure Transport LLC
International Communication LLC
Tyler Van Lines LLC
State testing laboratory license
Certus Laboratories

Those applicants who were awarded licenses will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee to the commission. The commission will issue licenses at its meeting next month.

The companies that were denied a license may receive a hearing for reconsideration.

