Vehicle crashes into Fultondale gas station

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Fire and Rescue were called to a scene on reports of a car crashing into a commercial structure at the 2500 block of Walker Chapel Road.

Upon arrival, officials found a vehicle located inside of a gas station. No injuries were reported.

The convenience store should be able to return to normal operations after repairs to the store have been completed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.