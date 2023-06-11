LawCall
Vehicle crashes into Fultondale gas station

Vehicle inside of Fultondale gas station
Vehicle inside of Fultondale gas station(Fultondale Fire and Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Fire and Rescue were called to a scene on reports of a car crashing into a commercial structure at the 2500 block of Walker Chapel Road.

Upon arrival, officials found a vehicle located inside of a gas station. No injuries were reported.

The convenience store should be able to return to normal operations after repairs to the store have been completed.

