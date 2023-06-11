Homicide investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 4100 block of 49th Terrace North.

Officers found a young man lying in the street who had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the BPD received calls alerting to shots fired at the location.

No one is currently in custody.

Investigators believe that a party was being held at the residence and urge anyone who knows any information to call BPD at 205-254-1766 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

