First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible across North Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible across North Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. The primary threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Overnight a warm front began inching slowly north bringing rain to the south and east along the old sea breeze front. Some of these storms produced gusty winds. A few showers will persist through the early morning both to the south and north with moisture continuing to increase. The activity will increase through the afternoon with storms possible although the threat for severe storms remains low. The rain will be capable, however, of producing flooding concerns through the afternoon.

The active weather pattern will continue into the week beginning tonight with higher rain chances along a front moving through the area. The rain will diminish through the evening hours with the greater chances for remnant rain in Southeast Alabama tomorrow. The weather is expected to be a bit more tranquil Monday night into early Tuesday as a small break of drier air moves in behind the front.

Tuesday morning lows will be a bit cooler as well although the drier air is not expected to penetrate south far enough to completely eliminate rain chances as the boundary will move back north then stall going into the midweek period.

This will set the pattern for a series of disturbances to rotate across the region along a more northwesterly wind flow pattern with enhanced rain chances especially during the hours of maximum afternoon heating with the main focus for the rain areas along the previously stalled front.

