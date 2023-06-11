LawCall
Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters

A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.(FDNY)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A New Jersey firefighter drowned Friday while he was trying to save his daughter from rough waters on the Jersey Shore.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said Mark Batista was a member of the force.

Batista worked for a firehouse in Brooklyn. He was a 15-year veteran who worked as both an EMT and a firefighter.

The spokesperson said the department is heartbroken and called Batista a dedicated public servant.

Batista drowned while trying to save his teen daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

First responders were able to rescue the girl but could not save Batista’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

