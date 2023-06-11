Alabama State Games: Tourism, scholarships impact Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Games has made a big impact on not only the athletes competing in 2023, but the organization itself.

“The idea of moving it to Birmingham, putting it in a more central location, the challenge became ‘can we get 5,000 athletes?’” explained Griffin Pritchard, the Public Relations Manager for the Alabama State Games, “we got 4,000. This is a great starting point, more than likely we’re going to be back here again next year.”

That would mean another year for the area to show what it has to offer.

“Dinner, entertainment, the venues around here have the opportunity to showcase themselves but also to reap the benefits of having an injection of new eyes on your city,” Pritchard explained, “and that’s going to do wonders for your bottom line.”

Not only are those traveling to the Magic City getting a chance to enjoy the tourism, it’s also a chance for younger athletes to start thinking about their next move.

“You got a beautiful campus here, UAB, to have it at,” says Ezekiel Parker, the head coach at Parker Track Club, “it’s a good college experience as well for older kids younger kids to see what the college atmosphere looks like.”

With thousands of dollars in scholarships given away each year, organizers say they consider the promotion of higher education a huge win.

“The Alabama State Games is all about sports,” Pritchard says, “but our message is academics, is being a good citizen, and we use sports as a vehicle to promote that message.”

Since the scholarship program began, the Alabama State Games has given away $335,000.

During the 2023 opening ceremony, another $20,000 in scholarships was given away, bringing the total to $355,000.

