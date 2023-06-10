UPDATE: Tarrant Police searching for suspected owner of two dogs accused of violently attacking two people; linking suspect to lock and chain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police say two people were severely injured and hospitalized earlier this week, after being attacked by two stray dogs.

Tarrant police said one dog was found with a lock and chain around it’s neck. They believe that means it likely has an owner and was chained up outside. Police now say that based of that lock and chain, they have a suspect in this case. This suspect is someone they believe could be the owner of the two dogs and they’re working talk to that person.

“We have tracked that person down,” Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major said. “It is maybe an employer lock, that a person had at their employer. It had a plastic case with a photograph image on it, as well as some information, at least a name. We are trying to locate that individual, get an interview from them, as well as try to find out if that person’s neighbors were aware that they had any animals and if those animals still exist.”

Major said they found a photo online that shows this suspect to have a similar looking dog to the two from the attack. He said the chain could mean the dogs were potentially tethered outside.

“We want to know if this person did in fact own these animals,” Major said. “If the animals they did own are missing, when did he come to not be in possession of them, and how that happened.”

Stray and tethered dogs are a problem across the county. Officials with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society said strays in Jefferson County have doubled in the last few months.

“We have seen an unbelievable increase in the number of stray dogs in Jefferson County,” Allison Black Cornelius with GBHS said. “Especially in the city of Birmingham and Bessemer in the last several months. Start putting some effective ordinances in place that hold people accountable for letting their dogs run free, in other words, enforce leash laws. Enforce tethering acts. If you are a Mayor or a city council right now, you ought to be passing an anti-tethering act to protect your citizens.”

The city of Birmingham passed an anti-tethering act in 2020, but GBHS said it’s still one of the worst cities for stray animals.

“Allow your animal control officers to site and ticket people that continually violate it,” Black Cornelius said. “It doesn’t do good in any city to have a tethering act if we aren’t going to enforce it.”

“Our leaders need to pass progressive policy that would prevent these attacks, that would be an even more effective way to save lives,” she said. “We are seeing an increase in these attacks.”

Tarrant Police said the two victims are doing better. The female victim, who stepped in to help the attack, is home recovering tonight. The male victim, who initially had very severe injuries, is still in the hospital right now, but has been upgraded to stable condition.

