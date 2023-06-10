Two Alabama physicians co-author groundbreaking Tuberculosis treatment study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new, groundbreaking tuberculosis treatment and two Alabama physicians helped co-author the study.

Millions die from the disease worldwide every year and Dr. Karen Landers says the new treatment will help save the lives of those who are resistant to the current regimen. The focus of the study was to help those who are multi-drug resistant.

“In this study, there were about 68 people that completed this regimen of Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, and Linezolid which is shortened to BPaL because that’s a lot to say,” said Dr. Landers. “These patients did extremely well. We did not have any deaths in this group. We had a very low complex as far as side effects.”

Dr. Landers said the previous treatment for these patients included five to six different drugs over the course of 15-24 months. Now, the new all-oral treatment lasts only six to nine months.

“If we really can think of tuberculosis as an age-old disease that has certainly been in the United States, certainly has been in the state of Alabama,” said the doctor. “We still see cases every year.”

ADPH released an updated tuberculosis report this week showing that 66 Alabamians suffered from the disease last year. Most of them came from Jefferson County with 10 and Etowah County with eight patients.

Dr. Landers says we’re expected to surpass those numbers this year because of a few clustered outbreaks around the state.

“Not only can we save people’s lives with a much shorter regimen of medication, but we can markedly reduce or prevent the risk of this person infecting other people with this very severe germ,” said Dr. Landers.

The other Alabama co-author of the study is Dr. Asharaf Edward Khan who passed one year ago. Dr. Landers said she wanted to finish the study to honor his memory. She says using BPaL in Alabama wouldn’t have been possible without Dr. Khan’s expertise.

