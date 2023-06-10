One dead after apparent drive by shooting in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with Jefferson County Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Rayfield Drive in Midfield.

Sheriffs found a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports from the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, it appears that the victim was struck during a drive by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

