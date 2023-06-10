LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead after apparent drive by shooting in Midfield

Shooting in Midfield
Shooting in Midfield(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with Jefferson County Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Rayfield Drive in Midfield.


Sheriffs found a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports from the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, it appears that the victim was struck during a drive by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
Joran van der Sloot arriving at Federal Courthouse
LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to wire fraud, extortion charges
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
A body was found in the 2400 block of West Haven Drive.
Birmingham Police investigating after body found
Code Orange air quality alert
Experts warn about ‘Code Orange’ air quality alert for Friday

Latest News

Saturday morning weather 6-10-23
Saturday morning weather 6-10-23
Tuberculosis (TB) generally affects your lungs and can be deadly.
Two Alabama physicians co-author groundbreaking Tuberculosis treatment study
Birmingham traffic camera bill hits road block in legislature
Automated traffic enforcement cameras not coming to Birmingham this year
Homewood pools overcome lifeguard shortage
15-year-olds help keep Homewood pools fully staffed