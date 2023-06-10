Automated traffic enforcement cameras not coming to Birmingham this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are now working on re-drafting and tweaking their bill for automated traffic cameras, after it failed to pass this legislative session.

The cameras can issue speeding tickets, capture images to help reduce violent crime, and help catch illegal dumping. Many other Alabama cities already have these cameras, but leaders are struggling to get them installed in Birmingham.

This is the second year now that this bill has been shot down in the state legislature, but bill sponsor, Clinton Woods, said the only time lawmakers have denied use of these automated traffic cameras is for the city of Birmingham.

“In order to provide residents with the type of improvement in this area that they want to see, we got to use technology,” Woods said. “It’s never not passed when a city has brought it up, other than Birmingham.”

Woods said one reason he feels the bill did not pass this year is because lawmakers focused on passing the new exhibition driving bill. He said he feels like the two were in competition.

“I think legislators were kind of picking between the bills,” Woods said.

His plan is to tweak the current bill, because he believes these cameras can help Birmingham. He said they are working well in other cities, like Bessemer and Montgomery. He said the cameras can issue tickets for speeding, help address reckless driving, and help give Birmingham Police more cameras to tap into for investigations.

“These cameras would be fully available to BPD,” Woods said. “Innumerable examples throughout the United States, and other countries, where this technology is used and they are seeing instantaneous reduction in some of these behaviors. So, littering, speeding, these are all things that rise with lack of enforcement, so the cameras give us an opportunity to immediately increase our enforcement efforts.”

Woods said the only way the city can really enforce speeding right now is with seed cushions, because of staffing shortages, police can’t be everywhere at once. He said he plans to work with legislators on the bill to try and gain more support for next year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.