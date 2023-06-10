15-year-olds help keep Homewood pools fully staffed

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - If you want to work as a lifeguard at Homewood public pools, there are more incentives than ever this year.

“We dropped our age down this year to 15. And used to, the lifeguards were responsible for their certification, paying for that and now we’re paying for it,” says Homewood Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jakob Stephens.

Keeping a full staff has become a stiff competition between local parks and recreation departments, country clubs, and YMCAs on who can sweeten the deal for lifeguards the most.

“They have been going through the exact same training through the Red Cross, it’s still the same requirements,” Stephens explains, “It’s a week-long course of, I think its 20 hours they go through, we do in-service a couple times a month, just keeping their skills up to date.”

Older peers don’t seem to notice much of a difference in performance when it comes to younger guards.

“They’re pretty good, some of them are more mature than others, but they definitely met my expectations,” says 17-year-old lifeguard Frances Ceravolo.

Stephens says he’s taking every step he can to ensure safety.

“We’ve also got some lifeguards who have been here 20 years of their lives, we’ve got them in management roles to help with that 15-16-year-old group, just kind of keeps them on track,” he says.

All of the adjustments are to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience.

“I think it’ll be good for them to, you know, sort of be accountable for things like that,” 18-year-old lifeguard Cedric Durena says of his younger coworkers, “I think it’s a good job to have in the summer. I think its pretty nice, I’d say at least.”

Stephens says about half of his guards are in the 16-17 year old range.

Birmingham City Schools did confirm they are opening up the Martin Luther King Jr Pool this weekend, making it the 3rd of 16 run by the city that are open.

