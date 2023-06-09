LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

What the historic Supreme Court decision means for voting districts in Alabama

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest Supreme Court decision could impact you at the polls. In a five to four majority, the Supreme Court justices deciding the state’s congressional maps likely discriminated against black voters.

Officials now have to redraw maps to allow an additional black majority district.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell called the decision a historic win not just for Alabama voters, but for democracy itself.

“It is about making sure that every American’s voice in this democracy is heard,” said Congresswoman Sewell.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell and State Representative Juandalynn Givan agree that this decision is earth shattering for Alabama.

“They basically drew maps that said ‘we only want white people to represent white people’,” said state representative Givan.

The veteran state rep says black residents represent more than 25% of Alabama and that they deserve their voice to be heard.

“It was clearly gerrymandering, packing and stacking of these congressional districts which is against the law.”

The question now is, how will Alabama’s seven congressional districts change.

“The court will decide that. So in the Supreme Court’s decision today they remanded the case back to the same three judge panel,” said Congresswoman Sewell.

Right now the congressman is the only black state representative in Alabama. She believes that the panel with either draw the new lines or review the lines that will be redrawn by the state legislators. She also expects the process to play out quickly.

“I would suspect that we would definitely be running in 2024 with the redrawn districts. It may be before that.”

GOP Chairman John Wahl said in a statement that state lawmakers would comply with the ruling.

“Regardless of our disagreement with the Court’s decision, we are confident the Alabama Legislature will redraw district lines that ensure the people of Alabama are represented by members who share their beliefs, while following the requirements of applicable law,” said Wahl in a statement released by his office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston

Latest News

Quick action urged on redrawing congressional maps
Alabama lawmakers hoping congressional districts are quickly re-drawn after Supreme Court ruling
The sheriff hopes to house inmates in the new St Clair County Jail soon.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office gives sneak peek of new jail
Code Orange air quality alert
Experts warn about ‘Code Orange’ air quality alert for Friday
Breaking stigmas about PTSD
PTSD Awareness Month: Birmingham area social worker breaks down stigmas