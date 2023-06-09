University Club gets $17 million makeover

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama leaders are breathing new life in the University Club building, $17 million worth of reconstruction work from top to bottom.

UA leaders see this as an opportunity to hold all sorts of events here from wedding receptions, conferences, and meetings to a place for students to get hands-on learning in hospitality.

Way back in the day, this used to be the governor’s mansion when Tuscaloosa briefly served as the state capitol. It was built in 1834 by captain James Dearing who piloted the first steamboat from Mobile to Tuscaloosa.

University officials say the planning for the renovations started two years ago. The price tag is $17 million and it will look completely refurbished and restored to its former glory.

“Our cost is right at $17 million and a very large component of that is the historic restoration, but also adapting it to a modern facility that will accommodate the clientele,” said Tim Leopard, UA’s Senior Vice President of Campus Development.

Leopard says the renovations are on scheduled and it should be done by May 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.