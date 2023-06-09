LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

University Club gets $17 million makeover

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama leaders are breathing new life in the University Club building, $17 million worth of reconstruction work from top to bottom.

UA leaders see this as an opportunity to hold all sorts of events here from wedding receptions, conferences, and meetings to a place for students to get hands-on learning in hospitality.

Way back in the day, this used to be the governor’s mansion when Tuscaloosa briefly served as the state capitol. It was built in 1834 by captain James Dearing who piloted the first steamboat from Mobile to Tuscaloosa.

University officials say the planning for the renovations started two years ago. The price tag is $17 million and it will look completely refurbished and restored to its former glory.

“Our cost is right at $17 million and a very large component of that is the historic restoration, but also adapting it to a modern facility that will accommodate the clientele,” said Tim Leopard, UA’s Senior Vice President of Campus Development.

Leopard says the renovations are on scheduled and it should be done by May 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Source: WBRC video
Southside’s police chief resigns

Latest News

UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents
UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents
Record breaking crowds at Legion FC matches
Record breaking crowds at Legion FC matches
Greta van Susteren speaks with WBRC after van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Greta Van Susteren speaks with WBRC after van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to extortion, wire fraud charges