LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify secret info, transcript shows

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack...
Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.(Justice Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump admitted to knowing he had a classified document with him at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House, according to a transcript of an audio recording.

CNN exclusively obtained part of the transcript from a 2021 meeting. Multiple sources say federal prosecutors have the recording.

Trump reportedly shows a classified Pentagon document about attacking Iran to those in the room. He can be heard saying it contains secret military information that he had not declassified.

“Secret” is a level of classification for sensitive government documents.

Former President Donald Trump faces a second criminal indictment. (Source: CNN/TRUTH SOCIAL/POOL/DOJ)

In March, prosecutors subpoenaed Trump for the document referenced in the 2021 recording.

Trump’s lawyers provided some documents but said they could not find the exact one.

Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Details have not been made public.

Trump’s lawyer said the former president has been ordered to appear in court Tuesday in south Florida.

Publicly, Trump has claimed all the documents he brought with him to his Florida home are declassified. He’s railed against the special counsel’s investigation as a political witch hunt attempting to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
Source: WBRC video
Southside’s police chief resigns

Latest News

Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a...
Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emergency
Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at a Walmart...
36 dogs found locked inside U-Haul
Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a...
Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emerge
It happened in the 2400 block of West Haven Drive.
Birmingham Police investigating after body found
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance to be arraigned on extortion charges