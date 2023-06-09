LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
Source: WBRC video
Southside’s police chief resigns

Latest News

FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the...
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
Source: WBRC video
Multiple crews working Birmingham business fire