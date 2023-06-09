St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office gives sneak peek of new jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama looks to address its over crowded jails, St. Clair County will soon be housing inmates at a brand new facility in Pell City.

The three-year project will soon be coming to an end but before it’s officially open, WBRC Fox 6 got a sneak peek inside the new jail.

Between $35-$36 million have been poured into the new jail and St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray says it’s more safe and more secure for officers and inmates.

“Well, as in anything, technology has improved greatly since the last time a facility like this has been built,” said the sheriff. “It’s been over 30 years in our county.”

Sheriff Murray says the new technology will help bring the facility to the next level. It can be seen in the cameras, the security system, even the door locks. Though the building is state-of-the-art, St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon says they don’t want to keep people behind bars forever.

“For every one person we divert out of this jail and put into a program, we save literally $50,000,” said Batemon. “That’s just the financial portion of it.”

Batemon says they plan on implementing rehabilitation programs to help put these men and women on a better path: “What about these souls that are in here? If we can do something for 10 of them that they don’t come back, that they go work somewhere, that they become productive people in society. So I look at a jail a little bit different.”

“As in anything, a sheriff needs a jail,” said Sheriff Murray. “He has to have a jail and I know my county wants to have the safest most secure jail that we can afford and that’s what they have here.”

The new jail can hold just under 400 inmates. The sheriff hopes it’ll be completely ready to officially be used in about a month.

