Refined To Go: Mediterranean Salmon

Good Day Cooking
James Washington: Mediterranean Salmon
By James Washington
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Mediterranean Salmon

Marinade Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tsp dry oregano
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp mild chili pepper
  • 1/2 tsp ground coriander

Salmon Ingredients

  • 1.5 lb salmon fillet, cut into cubes approximately 1-inch by 1-inch or so in size
  • 1 zucchini, sliced into rounds
  • 1 small red onion, cut into squares
  • Kosher salt and pepper

Directions

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients of extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and zest, garlic, oregano, thyme, cumin and coriander.
  2. Place salmon pieces, zucchini and onions in a large mixing bowl. Season with kosher salt and pepper, and toss briefly. Now pour the marinade over the salmon and toss again to make sure the salmon is well coated with the marinade. Let the fish marinate for about 15 to 20 minutes .
  3. Beginning with salmon, thread salmon, zucchini and onions through skewers (if using wooden skewers, be sure to have soaked them for 30 minutes before using.)
  4. Heat an outdoor grill (indoor grilling instructions in notes). Arrange salmon skewers on top and cover the grill. Grill salmon kabobs for 6 to 8 minute, covered, or until the fish is opaque throughout, turning once midway through cooking (using tongs is the best way to turn the salmon skewers).

