One dead, another injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting late Thursday night in north Birmingham has left one person dead and another injured.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the the 1600 block of 18th Place North, according to police. They found an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, officers were also dispatched to a gas station on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on reports of a person shot. That victim, also an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two victims were involved in an argument at a party on 18th Place North that led to the them exchanging gunfire. It is believed the two men know each other.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and asking that if anyone has information about the shooting to contact the Birmingham Police Department.

