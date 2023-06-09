LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead, another injured in Birmingham shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a Thursday night shooting in north Birmingham.
One person was killed and another injured in a Thursday night shooting in north Birmingham.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting late Thursday night in north Birmingham has left one person dead and another injured.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the the 1600 block of 18th Place North, according to police. They found an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, officers were also dispatched to a gas station on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on reports of a person shot. That victim, also an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two victims were involved in an argument at a party on 18th Place North that led to the them exchanging gunfire. It is believed the two men know each other.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and asking that if anyone has information about the shooting to contact the Birmingham Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
Source: WBRC video
Southside’s police chief resigns

Latest News

One dead, another hurt in Birmingham shooting
Quick action urged on redrawing congressional maps
What the historic Supreme Court decision means for voting districts in Alabama
Quick action urged on redrawing congressional maps
Alabama lawmakers hoping congressional districts are quickly re-drawn after Supreme Court ruling
The sheriff hopes to house inmates in the new St Clair County Jail soon.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office gives sneak peek of new jail