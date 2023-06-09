Multiple crews working Birmingham business fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire crews from multiple departments are responding to a fire at a Birmingham business.

The first call of the fire at Rubber and Specialties, Inc. came in between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

As of 5 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

