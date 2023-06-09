Local Spain Park junior golfer is chasing greatness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Chase Kyes was younger, he would attend the driving range with his grandfather while munching on some apples. From that point on, golf has been a part of his life.

The Spain Park high school student is deemed as one of the top junior golfers in the U.S. Kyes has that feel for the game that sometimes you just can’t teach. He won his first tournament at 7 years old while sinking his first hole-in-one at 8. But this junior golfer is just getting warmed up.

“You ask anybody that knows me, that’s the one thing that I want,” Kyes said. “I want to be better, I want to be the best at what I do.”

Kyes spends all day and night at the course, each swing taking aim at wanting to be the best. He has all the right ingredients for an up-and-coming golfer and with a club in hand, Kyes controls what comes next.

“He’ll go as far as he wants to go,” Kyes’ golf coach Chip Thomas said. “As long as his commitment, his work ethic, his ability to balance things on and off the golf course -- as long as he has that -- the sky is the limit.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.