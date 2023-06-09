LawCall
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to extortion, wire fraud charges

FILE - Holloway, who lived in suburban Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip...
FILE - Holloway, who lived in suburban Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to the Caribbean island of Aruba.(Policia Nacional del Peru, Holloway Family)
By Sara Hampton and WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Joran van der Sloot appeared in court on Friday, June 9, in the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse.

He entered a not guilty plea in the extortion and wire fraud charges he faces.

Van der Sloot is accused in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005.

Natalee Holloway and her mother, Beth Holloway
Natalee Holloway and her mother, Beth Holloway

Beth Holloway says the government of Peru agreed to temporarily extradite van der Sloot to Birmingham to face federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort the Holloway family for money in exchange for details about how Holloway died, and where her remains are located.

Van der Sloot landed at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Thursday, June 8, around 2 p.m. He was then transported to the Hoover City Jail.

He was being held in a prison in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, who was a business student.

The body of Natalee Holloway was never found. No one is currently charged in her death.

