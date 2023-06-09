Greta van Susteren speaks with WBRC after van der Sloot’s federal arraignment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greta Van Susteren, former political analyst with WBRC’s parent company, Gray TV, has followed Natalee Holloway’s story in depth for 18 years and is now close friends with Beth Holloway.

Van Susteren spoke to WBRC following the guilty plea of Joran van der Sloot Friday morning.

She sat next to Beth in court and said she was surprised van der Sloot was not looking around the courtroom at the audience. Van Susteren says van der Sloot is out of his comfort zone here in Alabama.

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

