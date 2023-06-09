LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Greta Van Susteren speaks with WBRC after van der Sloot’s federal arraignment

Greta van Susteren speaks with WBRC after van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greta Van Susteren, former political analyst with WBRC’s parent company, Gray TV, has followed Natalee Holloway’s story in depth for 18 years and is now close friends with Beth Holloway.

Van Susteren spoke to WBRC following the guilty plea of Joran van der Sloot Friday morning.

She sat next to Beth in court and said she was surprised van der Sloot was not looking around the courtroom at the audience. Van Susteren says van der Sloot is out of his comfort zone here in Alabama.

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment(WBRC FOX6 News)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Pelham City Police Department
I-65 in Pelham reopened
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Source: WBRC video
Southside’s police chief resigns

Latest News

UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents
UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents
Record breaking crowds at Legion FC matches
Record breaking crowds at Legion FC matches
University Club gets $17 million makeover
Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to extortion, wire fraud charges