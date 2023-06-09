LawCall
Gadsden’s public works need more than $2 million in new equipment

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors spoke out at this week’s Gadsden City Council meeting about areas needing grass cut and persistent flooding problems every time it storms.

It’s a problem the mayor and city council are working to fix, but they say it will take some time.

Along with public works needing $2.8 million for newer equipment to handle the city’s list of problems, they also need more engineers to work on these projects.

Gadsden received $24 million from the American Rescue Plan. Those funds must be used before December 2024.

Mayor Craig Ford says several cities across the state got the same funding, making it hard to find engineers.

“They are all looking for engineers. The other day we had to hire an engineering firm in Jackson, Mississippi, to take on a project that we have received ARP funding for before we lose this funding,” says Mayor Ford. “Basically, COVID money. Suppose we don’t have an engineer to complete the project. The design it takes two years when you receive that funding to do the design and engineering.”

If all the funding is not used by the end of next year, the city must return it to the federal government.

