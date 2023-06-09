LawCall
Experts warn about ‘Code Orange’ air quality alert for Friday

Smoke and haze affecting millions across U.S.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a Code Orange air quality alert for the ozone in several Alabama counties on Friday.

Dr. Weily Soong at Allervie Health says the air quality index is made up of different pollutions which can impact your lungs and your breathing. He says Code Orange isn’t the worst of the alerts but the air could still be unhealthy for some sensitive groups. Dr. Soong says you might experience a runny nose, sneezing, congestion, or even some coughing.

Unfortunately, Dr. Soong say every year, our worst quality of air comes around this time.

“Birmingham is very famous for poor air quality during the summertime and it’s just because we’re in this valley and it gets really hot,” he explains. “We have a lot of plants -- steel plants, power plants, and obviously gas emissions.”

Dr. Soong recommends staying indoors as much as possible with the Code Orange in effect on Friday. He adds that using an air purifier inside can also be helpful for those who are really sensitive to allergens.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

