Alabama lawmakers hoping congressional districts are quickly re-drawn after Supreme Court ruling

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama lawmakers are now required to re-draw the state’s congressional maps. This comes after a surprising U.S. Supreme Court ruling, that the current maps likely discriminated against black voters.

African Americans make up about 27% of the state’s population and state leaders said now there is a chance, statewide, to have more people in office that reflect the actual demographics of the state.

WBRC learned that the state legislature is already working on new potential maps and ways to redraw the congressional lines. Officials said the way the district lines were drawn in 2021, constituted illegal gerrymandering, where black voters were packed and stacked into one district, instead of spread throughout all seven.

Re-drawing now gives the state the chance to have a second minority district, instead of just one. Different lawmakers have presented multiple versions of these types of maps to the legislature before, but getting a new district map may not get done until the next legislative session, next year.

Rep. Merika Coleman, Chair of the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus, said she is hoping it is done sooner.

“I truly hope that we go ahead and call a special session, get these maps drawn, so we don’t have to waste taxpayer money and have a special election,” Coleman said. “That we can go ahead and have whoever is going to run in the primary next year, then by the time November comes, we have this new district and representative in place. We have the ability to do that.”

Right now, within the current congressional lines, one district has 72% black voters in it. Coleman said that is what they hope to change with the new lines, spreading people out, and creating equity within the state.

“African Americans were stacked and packed into one area,” Coleman said. “They did not have the ability to be, what we refer to as influence districts, so you can have influence all over the state of Alabama, and the courts agreed with us.”

